Biz quicks

Tulsa airport buys new fire engine

Tulsa International Airport recently added a fire engine to its fleet.

The cost of the vehicle, a Panther model made by The Rosenbauer Group, was $786,786 and funded by an Airport Improvement Program grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to an airport spokeswoman.

The new engine replaces a 1992 E-One Titan truck, which will be available for surplus soon.

The Rosenbauer Panther is lime yellow, the paint color the FAA requires for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firetrucks to ensure higher visibility and safety.

ARFF trucks are designed specifically to extinguish aircraft and fuel fires while moving. They typically hold 1,500 gallons of water, 200 gallons of foam and 500 pounds of dry chemical extinguishing agent.

Based in Austria, The Rosenbauer Group is among the world’s three largest makers of fire-service vehicles and firefighting equipment. The company services more than 100 countries.

Amazon reports biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend

NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday it had its biggest ever Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, aided by a record number of consumers looking for deals online amid high inflation.

The e-commerce company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said in a news release independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales.

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, 17 million more compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group. It said consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.

Though higher prices on products might contribute to some of the boost, NRF and other retail tracking groups have said higher demand is also driving the growth. Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores, said consumers spent $35.27 billion during the holiday weekend, up 4% compared to last year.

Higher demand could signal that budget-conscious shoppers are hungry for deals. As spending has gone up, more consumers have also been dipping into their savings, purchasing items on credit cards and using “buy now, pay later” services that lack interest charges but carry late fees.

Local Valuation Advisory group moves office

Jones Lang LaSalle has announced that its Tulsa-based Valuation Advisory group has moved its office to a 3,000-square-foot space in Richmond Plaza, 4200 E. Skelly Drive.

The 10-person team previously was housed in the Riverbridge Office Park, 1323 E. 71st St.

JLL is a publicly traded, Fortune 500 brokerage firm based in Chicago.

— From Staff and Wire Reports