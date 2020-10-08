Biz quicks

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy
Ruby Tuesday is filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest casual restaurant chain to suffer from coronavirus-related closures and changing consumer habits.
The Maryville, Tennessee-based company, which was founded in 1972, said on Wednesday that its restaurants will remain open throughout the bankruptcy process. Ruby Tuesday has 250 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the U.S., Canada and nine other countries, including Hong Kong, Chile and Kuwait.
“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,’” CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement. “Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.”
Ruby Tuesday is known for its salad bar, which could be a difficult sell in a post-pandemic world. But it’s also dealing with longer term changes in the market that have hurt other casual chains. Even before the virus hit, sit-down restaurants were struggling as more consumers opted for delivery and carryout. Restaurants, still clawing their way back from the recession a decade ago, had little cash to update their aging stores.
Los Angeles-based California Pizza Kitchen filed for bankruptcy protection in July, while the parent company of the Chuck E. Cheese pizza and entertainment chain filed for bankruptcy in June. Steakhouse chain Sizzler, also based in California, declared bankruptcy last month.
Lowe’s to hand out more bonuses
MOORESVILLE, N.C.— Lowe’s Cos. announced Wednesday that it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release from the company said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16. The bonuses total $100 million and will affect hourly workers at Lowe’s stores, distribution centers and store support centers, the company said.
The latest bonus will match the money Lowe’s provided to all hourly associates in March, May, July and August, according to the company.
The retailer joins other companies from Amazon to Kroger to Target that have provided their front-line and warehouse workers bonuses. Some have even offered free access to virtual doctor visits during the pandemic.
Consumer spending fell by $7.2B
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution in the midst of the pandemic-triggered recession.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. It was the biggest decline since a $12 billion fall in May when pandemic-driven shutdowns ground the economy to a near standstill.
The weakness in August came from a $9.4 billion fall in the category that covers credit cards, the sixth decline in that area starting with a $25.4 billion drop in March.
The category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by $2.2 billion in August, its fourth gain after a $5.6 billion drop in April.
Consumer borrowing is closely followed for signals it can send about households’ willingness to take on more debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.
Fed saw sizable risks to economy
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month believed that while the U.S. economy was recovering faster than expected, it faced ongoing threats, including a failure by Congress to provide further rescue aid.
The Fed on Wednesday released minutes of its most recent meeting, showing that officials based their forecasts of economic gains on the expectation that Democrats and Republicans would resolve their differences and provide further aid, including expanded unemployment benefits and help for small businesses.
The minutes said that “most forecasters were assuming that an additional pandemic-related fiscal package would be approved this year, and noted that, absent a new package, growth could decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.”
The minutes covered the Fed’s Sept. 15-16 meeting in which officials left their key policy rate unchanged at a record low near zero and signaled that they expected to keep rates at ultra-low levels at least through 2023.
