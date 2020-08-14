S&P 500 again flirts with record high but closes just below; Treasury yields higher
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row.
The index fell 0.2% Thursday after another day of wobbly, back-and-forth trading.
Earlier, it briefly crossed above 3,386.15.
That’s the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the coronavirus pandemic would cause the global economy.
Treasury yields were higher following an auction of 30-year bonds and after a report showed that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It’s an incredibly high number, but still the lowest tally since March.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates increase; homebuying demand up but supply down
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.60% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week.
Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase, Freddie Mac noted. Still, the lack of available homes remains an obstacle.
The government’s latest weekly report on unemployment claims showed Thursday that the number of laid-off workers applying for aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the viral pandemic intensified five months ago — yet it still remains at a high level. The pandemic continues to force layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened hardships for many.
Data company forecast says U.S. hotel occupancy may not recover until 2023
U.S. hotel demand likely won’t see a full recovery until 2023, according to a new forecast from travel data company STR and consultant Tourism Economics.
The two firms said Thursday they expect average hotel occupancy of 40% this year, slowly climbing to 52% in 2021. That’s down from a healthy 66% in 2019.
U.S. hotels have been busier this summer in beach locations like Norfolk, Virginia, where occupancy stood at 67% last week, STR said. Big cities and Hawaii have been slower to recover. Hotel occupancy in Oahu, Hawaii, stood at 20% last week, STR said.
But even as leisure demand rises, hotels are sorely missing business travel and group events like conferences and weddings.