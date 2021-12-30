Biz quicks

Nevada casinos set 9-month record of $1B in house winnings
LAS VEGAS — Nevada casinos set a record in November, reporting a ninth straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings — in a sign that business in the nation’s tourist-dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported $1.32 billion in casino winnings statewide last month — up from $1.22 billion in October, and just under the all-time record $1.36 billion figure set last July.
Board senior analyst Michael Lawton noted the streak beat the previous record of eight consecutive months set before the Great Recession, from October 2006 to May 2007.
Lawton said business has been buoyed by visitors with money to spend, a sustained rebound of leisure travel and the return after the first week of November of airline flights from international places other than Canada and Mexico.
Special events and entertainment also played a role. Lawton noted the Nov. 2 return of the big Specialty Equipment Market Association automobile trade show to Las Vegas.
The report comes with newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport reporting passenger traffic ramping up almost to levels seen two years ago.
The former McCarran International Airport handled about 4 million arriving and departing passengers in November, down just 4.4% from the same month in 2019.
New rules now in effect for New Mexico marijuana industry
SANTA FE, N.M. — New rules governing the manufacture, sale and transport of recreational marijuana in New Mexico are now in effect.
The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division made the announcement Tuesday, saying the rules allow the division to continue streamlining the process for cannabis businesses to get licensed as the state moves toward recreational sales over the coming months.
Under legislation passed earlier this year, the rules needed to be in place by Jan. 1. Sales are expected to start by April 1.
More than 300 applications for licenses across all sectors of the cannabis industry have been submitted so far, according to the Cannabis Control Division. Each one is being reviewed.
“Every day brings us closer to the first adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico,” Division Director Kristen Thomson said, adding that “businesses and consumers can be confident that all necessary support and protection is in place to ensure a thriving cannabis industry in our state.”
The rules that took effect Tuesday include final manufacturing requirements that replace emergency rules that were adopted in the fall to protect workers and improve workplace safety. The rules also cover the licensing of retail stores and transport guidelines for the safe delivery and distribution of cannabis products by licensed couriers.
More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases
MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida.
The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it did not specify how many COVID-19 cases have been reported. Four other vessels are also being monitored by the CDC as well.
Florida hit a new record for daily cases on Tuesday with 46,900 new cases in a day. Since Christmas, the state’s seven-day average of daily cases has surpassed previous records set during last summer’s surge, rising to 29,400 infections.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have also risen from about 1,200 patients two weeks ago to about 3,400 on Wednesday. But that is still less than one-fifth the number of hospitalizations reported in late August due to the delta wave.
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for the CDC and cruise lines to again halt cruise travel, six months after the industry mounted its comeback.
“Our warnings have proved sadly prescient and continuously compelling. Time for CDC and cruise lines to protect consumers, again pause — docking their ships,” the Connecticut senator posted on Twitter.
Cruise lines have not announced any plans to halt cruising.
— Associated Press