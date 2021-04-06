Biz quicks

Survey shows U.S. services sector surged
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.
New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.
Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life — shopping and eating out — and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.
“All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place,’’ economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Econmics wrote in a research note.
Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.
Tribune to consider more lucrative offer
The company that owns the Chicago Tribune and other major U.S. newspapers said Monday that it would discuss a $679 million bid from hotel mogul Stewart Bainum and Wyoming billionaire Hansjörg Wyss that is higher than the $634 million offer from hedge fund Alden Global.
The board’s special committee said in a prepared statement that its decision lets Tribune “engage in discussions and negotiations with, and provide diligence information to Newslight,” which is Bainum and Wyss’ group. But for now it continues to recommend that shareholders choose Alden’s offer.
Tribune Publishing Co. said it got a non-binding proposal from Newslight on Thursday, an offer of $18.50 per share that was fully financed by equity from Bainum and Wyss.
The Newslight offer emerged after pushback from journalists at many of Tribune’s papers against the Alden deal. Alden, one of the country’s largest newspaper publishers, has a reputation for cutting costs and jobs in an industry already hollowed out by newsroom layoffs.
Alden currently owns nearly one-third of Tribune’s shares.
A representative for Alden declined to comment Monday.
Bainum had previously sought to buy the Baltimore Sun as part of the Alden deal, but negotiations stalled.
Delta cancels flights, opens middle seats
DETROIT — Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.
The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past few days, the highest number since before the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day,” the airline said Sunday in a statement.
Delta took steps to increase passenger capacity, including opening middle seats on Sunday and Monday, in an effort to accommodate passengers.
On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would stop blocking off middle seats starting in May. The move was made last April to keep passengers farther apart, a policy that Delta’s CEO had repeatedly cited as raising trust in the airline. The seats would be reopened as air travel recovers and more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline said.
Delta said the middle seats were opened just for Sunday and Monday, and its seat-blocking policy has not changed. Where needed, seats could be unblocked in order to get customers to their destinations on the same day.