Biz quicks

Airlines adding jobs, extending rebound
U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired.
Cargo airlines have added jobs while passenger airlines have shed workers, mostly through incentives for workers to quit or take early retirement.
The Transportation Department said Tuesday that 713,949 people held full-time or part-time jobs at airlines in mid-January, up from 694,638 in December and the low of 673,278 in October.
However, the industry's January employment was still down 5% from January 2020, before the United States felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated air travel.
Delta Air Lines has made the sharpest reduction in its work force, cutting nearly 28,000 jobs, or 30.9% of its workers, since January 2020, according to figures reported to the Transportation Department.
United Airlines cut more than 15,000 jobs, or 16.7%, in the 12 months. American Airlines eliminated 8,700 jobs, or 8% of its workers, and Southwest shed more than 4,600 jobs, or 7.5%.
Airlines were barred from laying off workers for six months last year as a condition of up to $25 billion in federal payroll assistance. United, American and others furloughed thousands of workers when the aid lapsed in October, but put them back on the payroll after Congress retroactively approved another $25 billion in aid in December.
Legislation pending in Congress would give airlines another $14 billion to cover about 60% of their payroll costs and bar layoffs through September.
Nissan recalling 854,000 Sentra cars
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.
Nissan says silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components can cause oxidation that can make the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start. Owners may see a malfunction indicator light on the dashboard if the condition happens.
Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Owners will get a interim repair letter in April that will tell them to schedule a service appointment if they experience the problem. When sufficient parts are available in the fall, a second letter will be sent telling all owners to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the switch and add a protective grommet.
AAON to hike HVAC equipment price 4%
Tulsa-based manufacturer AAON on Tuesday announced a price increase of 4% on all its HVAC equipment.
The hike is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, which have risen 30% to 50% compared to last year. The price increase is effective June 1.
"As raw material prices have continued to rise considerably, this is also driving a 3% to 4% increase in our component costs," Gary Fields, AAON president and CEO, said in a statement. "We intend to stay ahead of these inflationary pressures and must increase the price of AAON equipment."
Boeing finally sees positive net orders
CHICAGO — Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months.
The company reported 82 new orders and 51 cancellations for a net gain of 31. In addition, Boeing put orders for 16 planes back into its backlog, indicating it is now more confident that those sales will go through.
The orders could indicate that airlines are starting to feel more optimistic about a rebound in travel, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the U.S., the number of air travelers has been ticking up with the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19, although air travel remains far below pre-pandemic levels. Boeing suffered several months when it reported no orders, as airlines parked unneeded planes and cut costs to conserve cash.
Several of the February orders had been previously announced, including a United Airlines commitment to buy another 25 Boeing 737 Max jets. Boeing said other customers that it declined to identify ordered 14 Max planes, and it reported 27 new orders for its KC-46 military refueling plane.
Chicago-based Boeing said it delivered 22 commercial planes last month including 18 Max jets, led by five to Southwest Airlines and three to United.
