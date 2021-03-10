Biz quicks

Tulsa-based manufacturer AAON on Tuesday announced a price increase of 4% on all its HVAC equipment.

The hike is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, which have risen 30% to 50% compared to last year. The price increase is effective June 1.

"As raw material prices have continued to rise considerably, this is also driving a 3% to 4% increase in our component costs," Gary Fields, AAON president and CEO, said in a statement. "We intend to stay ahead of these inflationary pressures and must increase the price of AAON equipment."

Boeing finally sees positive net orders

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months.

The company reported 82 new orders and 51 cancellations for a net gain of 31. In addition, Boeing put orders for 16 planes back into its backlog, indicating it is now more confident that those sales will go through.

The orders could indicate that airlines are starting to feel more optimistic about a rebound in travel, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.