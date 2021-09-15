Biz quicks

Greenwood Chamber to unveil ‘Tech Alley’
The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will unveil its new Tech Alley on the 2nd floor, West Building, 102 N. Greenwood Ave., within the historic Black Wall Street buildings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The new nationally historically recognized building is opening its doors to teaching.
“The overarching use for the space is for people who have been overlooked and underserved in communities with free tech training,” the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
“For Greenwood to get a multiplatform, new-age tech community, is exciting!
“This event is being held to inform the masses that the time to invest in the future of Greenwood is now. This project will bring critically needed cutting-edge technology training to the people of Tulsa who need it most. It is fitting that this space be utilized for positive economic development for this area.”
For more information, go to historictulsagreenwoodchamber.org.
Ross Group Contracting wins $10.5M contract
A Tulsa-based company has been awarded a $10,561,780 construction contract through the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.
Ross Group Contracting was hired for the design and repair of hydrant fuel system and pavement at Travis Air Force Base in California. The work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2022.
The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest (San Diego) is contracting the job.
Insurance agency to open in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE — A new insurance firm is scheduled to open in the city Monday.
Brightway, the George Collins Agency, will be located at 928 N. York St., Suite 30.
Consumer prices rise 0.3% in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that a recent jump in inflation may be cooling.
The August gain was weaker than the 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since prices rose 0.3% in January.
While the upward march of prices appears to have eased last month, economists caution that the same underlying causes remain. Supply chains are still snarled especially for critical components like computer chips. Consumer demand is easily outpacing supply, which will push prices higher.
Over the past 12 months, prices are up 5.3%, down slightly from two consecutive months averaging 5.4%, the strongest 12-month price gains since 2008.
Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose a tiny 0.1% in August and are up 4% over the past year, an improvement from 12-month gains of 4.3% in July and 4.5% in June.
Republicans have attacked the Biden administration for this year’s surge in prices but administration officials have insisted that the price jump will be temporary and price gains will begin to return to more normal levels supply chains catch up to recovering economies.
For August, food prices rose 0.4%, a slight moderation after gains of 0.8% and 0.7% in the previous two months.
Energy prices rose 2% in August and are up 41.9% over the past year, a surge that has been driven by rising gasoline prices, which were up 2.8% in August and have jumped 42.7% over the past year as the availability of vaccines has allowed Americans to resume traveling.
