Biz quicks

Judge dismisses Keystone XL lawsuit
A lawsuit brought by Oklahoma and 22 other states' attorneys general against the Biden administration was dismissed Thursday by a Texas federal judge.
The suit sought to overturn the administration's revocation of a permit needed to complete the long-embattled Keytone XL pipeline from Canada to the Texas coast.
Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown of the Southern District of Texas ruled the issue moot because the project's investors have declared it dead.
"The court takes TC Energy at its word that Keystone XL is dead," Brown wrote in his decision. "And because it is dead, any ruling this court makes on whether President Biden had the authority to revoke the permit would be advisory. Thus, the court has no jurisdiction and the case must be dismissed as moot."
Filed last spring, the lawsuit contended Biden did not have the authority to withdraw the permit by executive order.
TC Energy, the pipeline's owner, has dropped efforts to reverse Biden's order and is instead seeking $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government.
A portion of the pipeline from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, which did not require federal approval, was completed in 2014.
Gadget show turnout nosedives
LAS VEGAS — Attendance at this week’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, according to the event’s organizer.
The Consumer Technology Association said Friday that more than 40,000 people attended the multi-day event, compared to more than 170,000 for the last in-person CES two years ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021′s conference online, but the trade group decided eight months ago to bring the in-person convention back to Vegas. That proved challenging amid a global spike in infections caused by the fast-moving omicron coronavirus variant.
Pandemic adds time, cost to rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Colorado — In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. Shortages of workers and raw materials are making rebuilding slower and more expensive.
In areas where real estate prices have risen sharply, families are learning that their insurance may not cover the cost to rebuild their homes exactly as they were. And in a tight housing market, there are few homes for sale or rent, making it hard for families to find temporary shelter.