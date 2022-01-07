Biz quicks

Judge dismisses Keystone XL lawsuit

A lawsuit brought by Oklahoma and 22 other states' attorneys general against the Biden administration was dismissed Thursday by a Texas federal judge.

The suit sought to overturn the administration's revocation of a permit needed to complete the long-embattled Keytone XL pipeline from Canada to the Texas coast.

Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown of the Southern District of Texas ruled the issue moot because the project's investors have declared it dead.

"The court takes TC Energy at its word that Keystone XL is dead," Brown wrote in his decision. "And because it is dead, any ruling this court makes on whether President Biden had the authority to revoke the permit would be advisory. Thus, the court has no jurisdiction and the case must be dismissed as moot."

Filed last spring, the lawsuit contended Biden did not have the authority to withdraw the permit by executive order.

TC Energy, the pipeline's owner, has dropped efforts to reverse Biden's order and is instead seeking $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government.