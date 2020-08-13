Tulsa business announces it will hire 150
A Tulsa digital marketing and engagement center business is hiring at least 150 people.
Avantive Solutions is seeking English- and Spanish-speaking customer sales employees. It will offer up to a $500 signing bonus: $100 at 30 days; $150 at 60 days and $250 at 90 days.
Hourly pay is between $12.86 and $17.87, with bonuses and a benefits package.
Avantive Solutions also hosting monthly jobs fairs on the last Friday of the month beginning Aug. 28. Interested applicants can sign up for a virtual meeting on Zoom or an in-person meeting at Avantive Solutions, practicing social distancing. To schedule a time, fill out the form at avantivesolutions.com/contact-us or call 918-417-2971.
Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix brake fluid leaks
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.
The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
Ford said Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle, and stopping distances could increase.
The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Drivers should see a brake warning light on the dashboard if the fluid gets too low.
Owners will be notified starting the week of Sept. 14. Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new ones with a different design.
U.S. budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.
The nation’s budgetary shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year more than double the largest annual deficit on record.
The federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July, the department reported. That’s a relatively modest amount compared to red ink that spilled in the spring months when the government tried to revive an economy that all but ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month’s deficit was sharply lower than June’s $864 billion, in part because the government collected a record amount tax revenue in July — $563 billion — after extending the filing deadline to July 15. That extension allowed Americans more time to sort through the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.
So far this budget year, government receipts total $2.82 trillion, off just 1% from the same period last year, Treasury officials said, crediting the “income replacement” provided by various government aid packages. In other words, unemployment benefits and other aid are still taxable.
Outlays so far this budget year total $5.63 trillion, a 50% increase over the $3.73 trillion at this point in 2019, with the vast majority of the extra spending related to fortifying the country’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.