U.S. productivity rises 7.3% as hours worked are nearly halved
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. productivity rose at a 7.3% rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked fell by nearly half, the biggest drop-off since the government started tracking the data more than 70 years ago.
The Labor Department said Friday that output decreased 38.9%, also the biggest decline ever recorded as hours worked fell 43%, with the coronavirus pandemic sowing economic damage throughout the U.S.
The increase in productivity was the largest since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2%.
Friday’s report is the first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter’s 0.3% decline. The rise in labor costs, the largest since 2014, follows a 9.8% increase in the January-March quarter.
Economists have warned that the disruptions caused by the coronavirus would likely hinder productivity in coming quarters.
Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame adds education advocate Jim Baker
CareerTech education advocate Jim Baker has been inducted into the Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame.
“Dr. Baker has been a champion for CareerTech education and improving the lives of students for many decades,” Tulsa Tech Superintendent and CEO Steve Tiger said in a statement. “His lifelong passion for Tulsa Tech, for the safety of students, and for changing lives through career training make Dr. Baker a unanimous choice.”
A retired marketing instructor for Jenks Public Schools, Baker has served as an elected board member for Tulsa Tech since 1988. He helped lead the expansion of Tulsa Tech to three additional campus locations, increased the number of programs to serve more students and assisted efforts to embed CareerTech programs into high schools.
Prices of starter homes grow faster than rest of market
NEW YORK — The average home price in the U.S. in May rose 4.2% compared to a year ago. The data show that prices for less expensive homes — those found in the lower third of prices in metropolitan areas and a typical target for first-time buyers — grew faster than the rest of the market, rising 6.7% from a year ago.
The pandemic caused sellers to delay putting their homes on the market. Sellers, who are typically older than buyers, were either concerned about the economy, worried about their jobs, generally reluctant to have strangers enter their homes, or some combination of all three. The supply of homes available for sale in May dropped nearly 30% from 2019.
Having fewer homes on the market likely played a part in driving up prices of starter homes, or those priced in the lower third of the market.