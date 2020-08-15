Workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania, on June 11. U.S. productivity rose at a 7.3% rate in the second quarter, the largest quarterly increase since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2%. The Labor Department report Friday, Aug. 14, is its first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter’s 0.9% decline. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)