Biz quicks

Work in BA Career Fair on Tuesday
Area employers from the health care, manufacturing, professional services and hospitality sectors are expected to attend the Work in BA Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.
The Work In BA Career Center is operated by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. The center was made possible by contributions and support of the city of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County.
"Our goal is to stimulate the local economy by connecting local employers with Broken Arrow residents," Darla Heller, senior vice president of Economic Development, said in a statement.
"So many companies are struggling to find the talent they need to address growth and demand we are experiencing. In Broken Arrow we are committed to creating connections between employers and prospective employees during these challenging times."
Deficit eases to $165B in October
The U.S. monthly budget deficit fell in October as the government collected more taxes from individuals and corporations thanks to a much improved economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the federal government posted a deficit of $165 billion last month. That was 42% lower than the same month last year when it rang up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion. At that time revenues were declining while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.
This October, the first month on the government's calendar for fiscal 2022, spending fell 14% from last year to $449 billion, while revenues rose 19% to an October record of $284 billion.
Treasury officials said Wednesday that the lower October deficit this year was attributable to more tax revenue from millions more people back working, and booming corporate profits as the economy reopened.
Tax revenue in October was also boosted because those who filed for extensions had their bills come due last month.
The decline in spending from last October to this year was due in part to a decrease in spending by the Department of Education related to coronavirus funding for public schools.
The deficit for the 2021 budget year that ended Sept. 30 totaled $2.77 trillion, the second highest on record. But that was an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in fiscal 2020.
Rivian second most valuable carmaker
NEW YORK — Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation's second most valuable automaker.
The California company's market valuation exceeded Ford's in its first day as a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over $90 billion. That's greater than Detroit's GM, one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world, which sold more than 6.8 million vehicles globally last year.
Rivian's goal this year is to produce 1,000 electric vehicles. The company rolled out its first vehicle, the R1T electric truck, in September and plans to launch its electric SUV, the R1S, in December.
Ford is one of Rivian’s high-profile backers, having invested a half-billion dollars into the company in 2019. The other is Amazon, which held a 20% stake in Rivian ahead of the initial public offering.
Rather than focusing on the number of vehicles it has sold, investors are anticipating vast potential for Rivian with the appetite growing for electric vehicles.
