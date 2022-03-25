Biz quicks

Arvest partnering on Million Meals campaign

Arvest Bank in Tulsa will partner with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Iron Gate for the bank's 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month effort to provide at least a million meals to those in need within the bank’s footprint.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have provided 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Tulsa and surrounding areas from April 1 to May 28. Tulsa residents can support Million Meals by contributing at Arvest branches and drive-throughs in Tulsa or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app, and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local families. Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, but customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.

Advanced Orthopedics to open in Claremore

Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma is opening a new facility at 1071 W. Blue Starr Drive in Claremore.

Regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Claremore Chamber of Commerce will host at ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. April 1 and an open house will run that day until 6 p.m.

Created by 22 physicians, Advanced Orthopedics serves Tulsa and surrounding communities and has five physician clinics, seven physical therapy locations, one urgent care and one pharmacy.

AAON board member to step down

A board member for a Tulsa-based heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer announced Friday that he will step down from that post.

Paul K. (Ken) Lackey Jr., an AAON board member since 2007, will relinquish his seat at the end of his current term on May 12.

Airlines to get break on takeoff rights

WASHINGTON — Federal officials are extending pandemic relief to help major airlines keep their coveted takeoff and landing rights at big airports in New York and Washington this summer.

The move by the Federal Aviation Administration applies to international flights. Takeoff and landing rights are called “slots,” and they are limited at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

Airlines that don’t use their slots risk losing them to other carriers. But the FAA says that, because of the ongoing pandemic, it will extend a waiver of the rules for international flights until late October. It was scheduled to expire on Sunday.

