Biz quicks

Tulsa’s Getka Group announces collaboration
Tulsa-based Getka Group has announced a collaboration to expand carbon-neural platforms across Getka’s energy assets.
The collaboration with Australian-based Macquarie Group and its commodities and global markets division will build upon Getka’s solar energy projects announced in the United States and further expand Getka’s Zero Impact strategy, with Macquarie providing carbon services in respect to Getka’s terminal expansion at Cushing.
Getka said it’s committed to make its terminal operations fully carbon neutral. It has designed and invested in a combination of operational efficiency improvements and proprietary patent-pending tank designs to reduce emissions associated with the movement and storage of hydrocarbons.
“By leveraging Macquarie’s carbon services to offset any residual emissions, Getka believes that its terminal will be the first carbon-neutral oil storage terminal in the world,” Dariusz Cichocki, chairman and CEO of Getka Group, said in a statement.
BAEDC names economic development manager
The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation has named an economic development manager.
Vincent Snelling will be responsible for marketing, research and small business development, as well as economic development projects.
“Vince is a great addition to our team,” Darla Heller, senior vice president of economic development for the BAEDC, said in a statement. “He has so many connections in the community and is very passionate about seeing the community move forward.”
Snelling will replace Michelle Ondak, who took a job with the state of Oklahoma.
DOD awards $5.52M in local contracts
Airgas is among six Tulsa-area companies that have been awarded federal contracts totaling more than $5.52 million, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Airgas, which deals with the supply of industrial, medical and specialty gases, received a pair of $2.166 million contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, San Antonio, Texas. One was for compressed and liquefied gas and the other was for fuels, lubricants, oils and waxes.
The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is a combat support agency in the United States Department of Defense, with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel throughout the world.
The other firms winning jobs were Tulsa firms Ardent Cloud, U.S. Pioneer, Spectech USA, Ducommun Labarge Technologies and Skiatook company Hosie Aerospace Services.
Ardent Cloud’s contract is valued up to $500,000 and is from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service in Philadelphia. It is for data procession, hosting and related services.
All three of U.S. Pioneers contracts were from the DLA: $250,000 and $35,766 from the DLA in Columbus, Ohio, for electrical and electronic equipment components and $33,896 from the DLA in Richmond, Va., for alarm, signal and detection systems.
The DLA in Columbus awarded Spectech USA $250,000 for mechanical power transmission equipment, and Hosie Aerospace Services won $72,850 from the DLA in Richmond, Va., for aircraft and airframe structural components.
Ducommun Labarge’s $49,946 contract is from the DLA in Columbus for electrical and electronic equipment components.
