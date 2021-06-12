Biz quicks

“Vince is a great addition to our team,” Darla Heller, senior vice president of economic development for the BAEDC, said in a statement. “He has so many connections in the community and is very passionate about seeing the community move forward.”

Snelling will replace Michelle Ondak, who took a job with the state of Oklahoma.

DOD awards $5.52M in local contracts

Airgas is among six Tulsa-area companies that have been awarded federal contracts totaling more than $5.52 million, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Airgas, which deals with the supply of industrial, medical and specialty gases, received a pair of $2.166 million contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, San Antonio, Texas. One was for compressed and liquefied gas and the other was for fuels, lubricants, oils and waxes.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is a combat support agency in the United States Department of Defense, with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel throughout the world.

The other firms winning jobs were Tulsa firms Ardent Cloud, U.S. Pioneer, Spectech USA, Ducommun Labarge Technologies and Skiatook company Hosie Aerospace Services.