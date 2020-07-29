Second-quarter earnings for ONEOK reach $134.4 million
Tulsa-based ONEOK, Inc. posted second-quarter earnings of $134.4 million, or 32 cents per diluted share.
The midstream company’s earnings were 57% lower than the same quarter in 2019, when it reported earnings of $312 million, or 75 cents per diluted share.
ONEOK also reported an operating income of $355.7 million and more than $945 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.
Given continued market and industry uncertainty, including recent developments related to crude oil pipeline takeaway in the Williston Basin, the company said it expects 2020 net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) results to be at the low end of ranges provided on April 28.
Total capital expenditures for the second half of 2020 are expected to range from approximately $300 million to $400 million.
Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Glenpool on Thursday
Chick-fil-A Glenpool, 12130 South Waco Avenue in the Southwest Crossroads area, will open for business at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Bart Milligan, the local franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Glenpool and Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, “is looking forward to building new relationships in the Glenpool community and serving great food to guests in the new restaurant,” a spokesman said.
Chick-fil-A Glenpool will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
It will employ about 85 part- and full-time team members.
City and Chick-fil-A officials in February announced the new Glenpool location.
Rotary Club of Tulsa names Paul Bauman president for 2020-21
Rotary Club of Tulsa recently named Paul Bauman as its president for 2020-21.
“This has already proven to be a year unlike any before in the Club’s 100-year history, and the motto of ‘service above self’ is more relevant now than ever,” Bauman, who also serves as senior vice president at BancFirst, said in a statement. “I see this next year as a tremendous opportunity to bring new, diverse membership into the fold that values our focus on giving back to the community.”
Bauman has been on various club committees over the years, most recently serving as membership service director.
McDonald’s facing uneven recovery, revenue down 30%
Business improved for McDonald’s throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy — and expensive — recovery.
McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause uncertainty and depress consumer sentiment, but he believes the April-June period will be the trough in the company’s performance.
“McDonald’s has learned to adjust our operations to this new environment,” Kempczkinski said Tuesday in a conference call with investors.
Of the chain’s 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96% are now open, compared with 75% at the start of the second quarter. Comparable-store sales that were down 39% in April were down only 12% by June.
The recovery is uneven, however. In general, stores with drive-thru windows are recovering more quickly as customers try to limit contact, the company said. Restaurants in urban centers, malls and tourist locations are having a harder time.
In the U.S., McDonald’s put on the brakes. After reopening 2,000 dining rooms with reduced seating, the company paused reopenings in early July as coronavirus cases spiked. Last week, McDonald’s said it will delay dining room reopenings for at least another month and will require face masks for anyone entering its restaurants.
Still, U.S. same-store sales continued to improve throughout July and should end the month slightly positive compared to a year ago. Nearly all U.S. locations offer drive-thru, and McDonald’s said it’s also seeing an uptick in U.S. delivery orders.
McDonald’s said second-quarter net income fell 68% to $484 million. Revenue fell 30% to $3.76 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.