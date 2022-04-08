Biz Quicks

Jenks getting first Chick'nCone restaurant in Oklahoma

A restaurant that serves chicken tenders in waffle cones is coming to Jenks.

To be located at 807 E. A St., it will be the first Chick'n Cone in the state of Oklahoma. The owners are Kristopher McClanahan and his wife, Stephanie.

Grand opening is scheduled April 23.

"We are thrilled to bring this new and exciting concept to the local Jenks community," Kristopher McClanahan said in a statement. "Jenks is a popular area and with our new restaurant located next to the river walk and aquarium, we can’t wait to turn it into a local favorite."

The eatery also offers chicken sandwiches, shakes and sides such as Caj'nFries, Caj'nCorn and Mac'nCheese.

"We can’t wait to begin building relationships with local community organizations and provide each and every guest with a positive experience that keeps them coming back for more," Kristopher McClanahan said.

Based in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Chick'nCone was founded it 2014. It has 24 locations in the United States, Canada and United Arab Emirates, with 58 locations in various stages of development.

QSR magazine named the franchise to the 40/40 list for America’s hottest start-up fast casuals in 2022.

Longtime caterer from Perry, retiring, selling business

A Perry-based caterer is retiring after serving meals to groups in Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas for more than 30 years.

Billy Klein, owner of Klein's Catering, will be selling his business, warehouse area, home and 295-acre ranch north of Perry.

Of his customers, Klein said in a statement that "many are just like family since so many of them are repeat customers, some more than 20 years. I’m just ready to let someone else have the pleasure I’ve had."

Stillwater-based Pickens Auctions will conduct the auction for Klein's properties at 10 a.m. April 22.

Tulsa roofing company marks 60 years

Tulsa’s oldest roofing company, Messick Roofing & Construction is marking 60 years in business.

Founded in 1962 by Paul Messick, the company has served thousands of residential and commercial clients across northeast Oklahoma.

“It’s humbling to be part of a tradition that my grandfather started,” said third-generation owner and president Grant Golliver in a news release.

“My grandfather always said ‘Quality is who you are your whole life. Our work should reflect who we are,’” Golliver said. “I’ve taken that to heart, and it’s a philosophy I instill in everybody who works for us.”

Sometimes that means turning down jobs, the release said.

“If a residential roofing client doesn’t need a new roof, we advise them to wait,” Golliver said.

Running a long-lasting local family business also offered a unique level of accountability, the company said.

“When I first went out on a job on my own, working for my grandfather, the customer said, ‘How do I know you’ll do what you say you will?’ I told him, ‘See that phone book? If I don’t do what I say I will, look up Paul Messick. You call him and tell him, and I’ll never hear the end of it,’” Golliver said. “The customer said, ‘Where do I sign?’”

Although his grandfather has since passed away, he left a letter with final words of support for Golliver, the release said.

“You may not be the grandson who shares my last name, but you’re the one who has been carrying on my legacy,” the letter says. “I’m so proud that you chose to do so.”