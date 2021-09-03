Biz quicks

Downtown Deco Bike Challenge Sept. 11

For the second consecutive year, Price Family Properties (PFP) is hosting a Downtown Deco Bike Challenge to benefit the Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) and kick off the organization’s 2021 campaign.

For each person who rides a bike, jogs or walks through a balloon arch in the Arvest Bank parking lot near Sixth and Main streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, PFP will donate $100 to TAUW (up to $100,000). The same goal was accomplished in 2020.

The first 100 people to walk through the balloon arch will get a free breakfast taco from T-Town Tacos.

At 10 a.m. that day, a goal reveal ceremony will mark the official kickoff of the fundraising campaign and include a tribute to first responders and the victims of 9/11. The KIPP Tulsa Charter School Drum Corp also will perform.

PFP held the bike challenge in 2020 to highlight the newly installed bike lanes in downtown Tulsa and support TAUW.

Mortgage rates remain unchanged

McLEAN, Va. — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated.