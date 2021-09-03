Biz quicks

Downtown Deco Bike Challenge Sept. 11
For the second consecutive year, Price Family Properties (PFP) is hosting a Downtown Deco Bike Challenge to benefit the Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) and kick off the organization’s 2021 campaign.
For each person who rides a bike, jogs or walks through a balloon arch in the Arvest Bank parking lot near Sixth and Main streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, PFP will donate $100 to TAUW (up to $100,000). The same goal was accomplished in 2020.
The first 100 people to walk through the balloon arch will get a free breakfast taco from T-Town Tacos.
At 10 a.m. that day, a goal reveal ceremony will mark the official kickoff of the fundraising campaign and include a tribute to first responders and the victims of 9/11. The KIPP Tulsa Charter School Drum Corp also will perform.
PFP held the bike challenge in 2020 to highlight the newly installed bike lanes in downtown Tulsa and support TAUW.
Mortgage rates remain unchanged
McLEAN, Va. — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, ticked up to 2.18% from 2.17% last week.
There is growing concern that the highly contagious delta variant could cause the current prolific economic resurgence to sputter.
Last week the government reported that U.S. gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — grew at a booming 6.6% annual rate in the April-June quarter, but many economists have been downgrading their estimates of growth in the U.S. economy for the current quarter and full year.
Skiatook aerospace company wins contract
A Skiatook company has been awarded a federal contract.
Hosie Aerospace Services has received a $30,689 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for aircraft and airframe structural components.
Additional information about the grant was not immediately available.
Walmart, Sam’s to aid disaster victims
Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.
Through the close of business Wednesday, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the country will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million.
Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.
The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club.
