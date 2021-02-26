Biz quicks

Tulsa-based AAON sees earnings rise
Tulsa-based AAON saw its earnings grow 47% in 2020.
Earnings for the HVAC manufacturer were $79 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share in 2019.
Fourth-quarter earnings for the company rose 9.4%, going from $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in 2019, to $18.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, over the same period in 2020.
"Our fourth-quarter results demonstrate demand slowed as we finished the year," Gary Fields, president and CEO, said in a statement. "The outlook for 2021 continues to present uncertainty, especially for the first half of the year. Architectural billings and nonresidential construction starts in 2020 suggest new construction demand will be soft, particularly in end-markets significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as the hospitality and office building markets.
"However, new bookings in the fourth quarter still grew year-over-year 6%, and demand so far in 2021 has been surprisingly solid …"
Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs as sales soared
NEW YORK — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company's sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.
The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores. Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.
Best Buy's workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic. It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.
The company is retraining workers to help with online orders. And more space in stores is being used to ship orders or to get them ready for curbside pickup, where shoppers buy online and fetch their orders in the parking lot.
Online sales soared 89% from November to the end of January, compared with the same months a year ago, Best Buy said Thursday.
Revenue during that quarter grew 11% to $16.9 billion. Its profit rose nearly 10% to $816 million. Its adjusted earnings per share came to $3.48 per share, beating Wall Street expectations.
Sales online and at established stores, a key metric of a retailer's health, rose 12.6% in the last quarter and increased 9.7% last year. It expects that number to rise 20% in the current quarter, but growth is expected to slow this year to fall 2% or rise as much as 1%.
Orders for durable goods climb 3.4%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Orders for goods meant to last at least three years have now risen nine straight months, another sign that manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The January gain — triple what economists had expected — followed upticks of 1.2% in December and 1.3% in November. Orders have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels; they're up 3.5% from a year earlier.
Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9%. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up a solid 1.4%.
“Durable goods are putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror,'' economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said in a research note, adding that “factory activity will expand solidly in the near term, driven by hearty consumer demand for goods and inventory restocking.'' President Joe Biden's financial relief package, being debated in Congress, is likely to “pad consumers’ wallets and buoy the near-term outlook.''
A category economists watch for hints at future investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — rose 0.5%.
