AAON earnings up one third in second quarter
Tulsa-based AAON on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were 33% higher than a year ago.
The HVAC manufacturer posted a net income of $17.8 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Net sales for the second quarter were $125.6 million, compared to $119.4 million for the same span in ‘19.
“It has been a challenging quarter for us,” CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. “As an essential business, we were able to maintain continuous operations during the quarter but our workforce was impacted by employee absences, most significantly in the latter part of June.
“These unexpected employee absences resulted in reduced shipments and longer lead times. Our dedicated team members worked hard to overcome the challenges as demonstrated by our positive results reflected above. Our improved efficiency, fiscal responsibility and declining raw material costs helped us improve our gross profit and bottom line.”
U.S. average mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 2.88%
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, pushing the key 30-year loan to a record low for the eighth time this year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan dropped to 2.88% from 2.99% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.60% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.44% from 2.51% last week.
Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the economy, with the recovery stagnating. But a key barrier for potential buyers is still the lack of available homes, especially for first-time purchases.
Alaska produced more oil in July than it had since 2013
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska North Slope region produced more oil in July than it had since 2013.
The area’s final production averaged 477,896 barrels per day in July, the highest monthly figure since 497,300 barrels were pumped daily in July 2013, the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday. Roughly 466,000 barrels per day were produced in North Slope in July 2019, according to Revenue Department records.
The summer months are traditionally a time when producers administer facility maintenance that can require them to curtail or outright stop production.
The state’s largest oil producer, ConocoPhillips, said it would slow production by roughly 100,000 barrels per day for about six weeks in May as a response to low oil prices. The company returned to normal production levels in July.
ConocoPhillips reported a decrease in production of about 45,000 barrels per day in the second quarter.
Hilcorp’s production at Prudhoe field generated an average of 287,341 barrels per day in July, more than 30,000 barrels per day greater than July 2019, according to Revenue records. The company became the field’s operator on July 1, taking over from BP.
One month into the 2021 fiscal year, the average oil price of $43.38 per barrel for Alaska North Slope Crude is 17% higher than the state’s official forecast of $37 per barrel for the year.