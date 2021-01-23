Biz quicks

The merger increases largest shareholder and Contango Chair John C. Goff’s ownership of the combined business to just below 25%.

Bonuses set for Sun & Ski Sports employees

Houston-based Sun & Ski Sports has announced bonuses for its employees who have braved the COVID-19 pandemic.

All currently employed full-time and part-time workers for the specialty outdoor retailer who were employed with the company in 2020 will receive bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500 in recognition for their efforts during the public health crisis.

The chain’s Tulsa location is in Woodland Hills Village, 6808 S. Memorial Drive. It also has stores in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Getka Group to invest in Francis Energy

Two Tulsa-based companies are partnering to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Getka Group has announced an equity investment in Francis Energy, which develops, constructs and operates fast-charging EV infrastructure.

Francis has more than 350 direct current fast chargers (DCFC) under its ownership and management.