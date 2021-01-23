Biz quicks

Family Dollar to reopen store in Tulsa
Family Dollar has scheduled a grand opening in Tulsa.
The refurbished store will include Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 6161 S. 33rd West Ave.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tulsa community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Tulsa-based Mid-Con Energy Partners bought
Contango Oil & Gas Company has acquired a Tulsa-based Mid-Con Energy Partners.
Houston-based Contango announced the completion of the deal Thursday. In accordance with the merger agreement, Mid-Con unitholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each unit of Mid-Con common units owned. Mid-Con common units no longer will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
“After many months of significant effort from both companies, this merger further highlights Contango’s ability to execute on its strategy to acquire producing properties and implement cost-cutting efforts that maximize shareholder returns,” Contango CEO Wilkie S. Colyer Jr. said in a statement.
The merger increases largest shareholder and Contango Chair John C. Goff’s ownership of the combined business to just below 25%.
Bonuses set for Sun & Ski Sports employees
Houston-based Sun & Ski Sports has announced bonuses for its employees who have braved the COVID-19 pandemic.
All currently employed full-time and part-time workers for the specialty outdoor retailer who were employed with the company in 2020 will receive bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500 in recognition for their efforts during the public health crisis.
The chain’s Tulsa location is in Woodland Hills Village, 6808 S. Memorial Drive. It also has stores in Oklahoma City and Norman.
Getka Group to invest in Francis Energy
Two Tulsa-based companies are partnering to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Getka Group has announced an equity investment in Francis Energy, which develops, constructs and operates fast-charging EV infrastructure.
Francis has more than 350 direct current fast chargers (DCFC) under its ownership and management.
“Getka Group and Francis Energy are united in providing resources to support a seamless rollout of EV charging infrastructure throughout the United States and internationally under the Francis network,” Dariusz Cichocki, chairman and CEO of Getka Group, said in a statement.
Getka Group, an energy company with experience in oil and gas and alternative energies, recently launched a solar division and is actively developing megawatt-scale solar facilities in the U.S. and Europe. Getka said it remains committed to reducing emissions and investing in low carbon technologies.
“What makes Getka Group stand out from its peers is its commitment to decarbonization and the recognition that the electrification of transportation will contribute meaningfully to that goal,” David Jankowsky, founder and president of Francis Energy, said in a statement. “Getka Group will be invaluable to the expansion of the Francis EV charging network. We are grateful for the partnership.”