BA company making signs to support law enforcement
A Broken Arrow company is manufacturing signs to back law enforcement in light of a recent shooting that killed a Tulsa police officer and wounded another.
FASTSIGNS was asked by friends and family of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson to produce signs that would line his family’s street. Johnson was killed and another Tulsa police officer was critically wounded about three weeks ago during an early-morning traffic stop.
After FASTSIGNS made a version of a Back the Blue sign for Johnson’s family, the company began creating replicas for the community to purchase and display their support for local law enforcement.
Their goal is to sell 10,000 signs by July 22. Signs cost $20 and the net proceeds will be given to the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Benevolence Fund.
The company’s website is www.fastsigns.com and the phone number is 918-615-8282.
Area housing starts for June jump nearly 50% over year ago
Area housing starts rose 47% over the same period a year ago, records from a local permit tracking service show.
June’s figure was 325, up from 221 in 2019, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, housing starts have risen 14.2%, going from 1,480 to 1691 in 2020.
Broken Arrow topped June starts with 106, followed by unincorporated Wagoner County (35), unincorporated Rogers County (29) and Collinsville (25).
Broken Arrow also leads in home construction for the year with 397 permits, ahead of unincorporated Wagoner County (195), Tulsa (194) and unincorporated Rogers County (128).
OPEC, allies to allow more oil production as demand returns
NEW YORK — Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen.
But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if there are serious lockdowns that further reduce demand for oil.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations agreed to ease up on cuts during a video conference Wednesday. They chose to stick with a production schedule they had crafted in a previous meeting which allows participating countries to produce more oil in August than they have in the past few months.
The OPEC nations and their allies will cut production by at least 7.7 million barrels per day in August, essentially putting about 2 million more barrels per day on the market than they did in July, analysts said.
OPEC, which has 13 member states, is largely dominated by oil-rich Saudi Arabia. There are additional countries involved in the so-called OPEC Plus group, which has been led by Russia.
Owasso gets new pediatric physical therapy clinic
A pediatric physical therapy clinic has leased 3,034 square feet in Owasso.
Strides Pediatric Therapy has leased the space at 7738 N. Owasso Expressway from Tulsa-based JTR, LLC. CBRE associate Carrie Claiborne represented JTR in negotiations.
It is the first location for Strides Therapy, which specializes in physical, occupational and speech therapy for children 18 and younger. Strides held its grand opening June 25.
Owners of recruiting company recognized for service
Owners of a local recruiting and staffing company recently received the President’s Award at the company’s annual national meeting.
Ali and Ryan Whitaker, who own Tulsa’s Spherion office, were presented with the award, which is presented to seven owners with the highest revenue growth over the previous year.