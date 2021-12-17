Biz quicks

Rankings recognize Williams' commitment to transparency, governance around climate change
Williams was recognized across several key rankings in 2021 for the Tulsa-based company's commitment to transparency and governance around climate change.
Williams ranked first in its peer group in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and was the only U.S. energy company to be included in its world index.
CDP, another widely recognized disclosure and scoring process, gave Williams a B for its commitment to transparency around climate change. This ranking exceeds the sector oil and gas storage and transportation activity group average of B-minus, as well as the North American regional average of C.
In addition, London-based S&P Global Platts recently named Williams the winner of its 2021 Award of Excellence-Midstream for the company’s leadership in the industry, particularly as it relates to progressing toward climate goals and incorporating solar, renewable natural gas and green hydrogen into its existing energy infrastructure network.
"I am proud of the strides we are making as a company to tackle emissions with right-here, right-now solutions while also leveraging new technologies alongside our natural gas infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams, said in a statement.
Mortgage rates up slightly this week to a still-low 3.12%
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. ticked up slightly this week but remain historically low just as the Federal Reserve announces that it will begin tightening credit.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan was up this week to 3.12% from 3.10% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.67%.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage fell again this week, to 2.34% from 2.38% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.21%.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced as expected that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — to combat accelerating inflation. That move could raise borrowing costs across the economy in the coming months, but policy changes don't always immediately affect other loan rates. Even with three rate increases next year, its benchmark rate would still be historically low, below 1%.
Demand for housing has surged during the pandemic as people seek more space after being holed up at home for the better part of nearly two years. Even with rock-bottom interest rates, many would-be home buyers have been left empty-handed due to a limited supply and home prices around 20% higher than a year ago.
Industrial production increases 0.5% in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.
The November gain followed an even larger 1.7% increase in October, a rebound from a 1% decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.
There were severe supply chain problems afflicting manufacturers in September that reduced output at U.S. auto plants, on top of the adverse effects from refinery shutdowns along the Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Ida.
For November, manufacturing output rose 0.7%, led by an ongoing rebound in the auto sector, where output rose 2.2% following a 10.1% surge in October. Even with the gains, production from auto plants is 5.4% below the level of a year ago as manufacturers continue to deal with supply chain issues, particularly a shortage of computer chips.
— From Staff and Wire Reports