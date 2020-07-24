Walmart in Jay closing next month
JAY — The Jay Walmart store is closing its doors to the public on Aug. 21, displacing 67 employees.
“This is a very difficult decision,” Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said.
The store opened in 1980, she said. The last day for its workers is Sept. 25.
The Jay Walmart store’s closing was due to several factors, including some financial factors, she said.
“The store’s closing was not Covid-19 related,” Hatfield said.
Employees can apply for open positions at other Walmart stores or Sam’s Club locations. Hatfield said Walmart is working with every store associate to help during the transition.
Jay Mayor Becki Farley said city officials were notified Wednesday morning.
“We are heartbroken over the loss of jobs of the hard-working employees in our community,” Farley said. “One thing that I’ve learned over the years, is that we have a resilient group of people who call this community their home.”
Farley said a group of community, tribal, state, local and federal officials are working to provide solutions.
According to the 2018 census records, Jay has a population of 2,518 residents and is located about 88 miles northeast of Tulsa in Delaware County, bordering Arkansas and Missouri.
Southwest’s 2Q adjusted loss at $1.5B
Southwest posted an adjusted loss of $1.5 billion in its second quarter as severely diminished air travel demand continues to pound the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Airlines have suffered tremendously since people began quarantining several months ago, all but drying up business and leisure travel. While some areas have seen virus cases start to decline, other areas are seeing surges, which is giving travelers pause.
“We were encouraged by improvements in May and June leisure passenger traffic trends, compared with March and April; however, the improving trends in revenue and bookings have recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19 cases,” Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.
While Southwest is struggling, Kelly said the Dallas-based company currently doesn’t plan to pursue furloughs and layoffs, or pay and benefits cuts, through they end of the year. This is because approximately 16,900 employees, or nearly 27% of its workforce, volunteered for extended emergency time off and separation programs.
Southwest Airlines Co. moved to a quarterly loss of $915 million, or $1.63 per share, compared with a profit a year ago. Stripping out one-time gains, it lost $1.5 billion, or $2.67 per share. That’s better than the loss of $2.53 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
While revenue of $1.01 billion slid 83% from the prior-year period, it managed to top Wall Street’s estimate of $868.9 million.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates rise
WASHINGTON — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of marking new record lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year home loan increased to 3.01% from 2.98% last week — the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
Homebuying demand continues to rebound despite the stagnant recovery and economic indicators pointing to slow growth and possible persistent high unemployment, Freddie Mac said.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from to 2.48% last week.
In the latest evidence of deepening economic pain, the coronavirus pandemic’s resurgence in large parts of the Sun Belt and across the country caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, the government reported Thursday.
The resurgence of confirmed cases of the virus has forced some businesses to close a second time or to impose tighter restrictions on customers in response to state mandates. The resulting pullback in economic activity has hindered job growth and likely forced additional layoffs.