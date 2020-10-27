Biz quicks

QuikTrip to break ground on clinic
Tulsa-based QuikTrip, the convenience store giant, is growing another medical branch.
MedWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, will break ground at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a MedWise Urgent Care Clinic at 6336 E. Admiral Place.
The roughly 4,000-square-foot center is the fourth of 15 planned urgent cares in the Tulsa metro, a QuikTrip spokesperson said. The first MedWise Urgent Care opened last month in Coweta.
The Tulsa facility is expected to employ 10-15 people, the spokesperson said.
The base for the chief medical officer of the newest MedWise will be at QuikTrip's Tulsa headquarters.
MedWise Executive Director Brice Habeck will host Thursday's groundbreaking.
Area Amazon to hire at least 650
At least 650 seasonal workers will be hired at Amazon's fulfillment center as part of the company's push for the holidays, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Also, more than 1,150 seasonal positions will be opening up at Amazon's Oklahoma City facility. The hires are part of the company's creation of 100,000 seasonal jobs nationwide.
About 3,000 full- and part-timers are employed at Amazon's Tulsa venue, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th E. Ave.
Amazon to build center in Nebraska
PAPILLION, Neb. — Amazon officials said the company plans to build a center in Papillion that will eventually bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the region.
The e-commerce company announced on Tuesday it plans to open the center sometime next year. Employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
Mike Flannery, director of regional operations at Amazon, said the 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center will use workers and robot assistants to fill orders.
David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, said an economic impact study estimated the Amazon center will have a more than $200 million annual economic impact on the region.
Deal ends dispute over spotted owl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Environmentalists have reached an agreement with federal land and wildlife managers that will clear the way for forest restoration efforts to resume in the Southwest.
A federal court had issued an injunction last year that limited timber activities and restoration projects on national forest lands in New Mexico and Arizona pending the outcome of a legal battle over the threatened Mexican spotted owl. WildEarth Guardians had accused the U.S. Forest Service of failing to comply with the Endangered Species Act by not regularly monitoring the owl population.
Under the agreement announced Tuesday, federal managers will regularly track population trends through 2025. Surveys also will be done prior to ground-disturbing activities and known owl habitat will be protected.
The agreement, which still must be approved by a federal judge, will apply to all 11 national forests in the two states.
-- From staff and wire reports
