Biz quicks

State Aeronautics Director Victor Bird retires
The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission on Wednesday accepted the retirement of long-time State Director of Aeronautics Victor Bird.
Bird leaves a long legacy of state policymaking with 36 years of public service to the state, the commission said in a news release.
During his 18-year tenure with OAC, Bird’s emphasized promotion of the aerospace industry, one of the state’s largest industries and top employers; critical planning and development for the state’s air transportation system; upgrading as many of the state’s 49 regional business airports as possible to be jet-capable; and encouraging public-private partnerships to promote the aerospace industry.
Under his leadership, the commission has invested $71 million in state funds and directed $189 million in federal funds into airport infrastructure statewide.
“... I want to congratulate Vic on a lifetime of service to the State of Oklahoma and thank him for bringing a vision and energy to the Aeronautics Commission at a critical time in its history,” Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said.
US wholesale prices up 0.4% in September as food costs surge
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018.
The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected in part a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May, as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages.
For September energy prices fell for a second month, dropping 0.3% after a 0.1% dip in August.
The government reported Tuesday that inflation at the retail level was up 0.2% in September, just half the August gain, even though the price of used cars jumped by the largest amount in more than a half-century.
Over the past 12 months, inflation at the wholesale level is up just 0.4% while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is up 1.2%.
While the September rise in wholesale prices was bigger than expected, economists said the trend over the past year shows that inflation remains subdued, far below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for annual increases.
G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 more months
WASHINGTON — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world's biggest economies, agreed Wednesday to extend the suspension of debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension of what the G-20 says could provide relief of $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday's decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.
The G-20 announcement was made initially on Twitter during a meeting of the group's finance ministers and central bank governors, and later confirmed at a news conference. The virtual discussions are being held at the start of this week's meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which are also being conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
International aid groups expressed disappointment that more debt relief isn't being provided by extending the moratorium on debt payments for a full year or by forgiving part of the debt rather than merely suspending payments.
