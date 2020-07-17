Drybar, hair blowout business, announces new Tulsa location
Drybar, which specializes in hair blowouts, announced it is opening a new location in midtown Tulsa on July 24.
The 1,900-square-foot location at 1520 E. 15th St., suite A, will consist of 12 styling chairs “and all the signature elements that define the unique Drybar experience,” the company said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Drybar for the first time to the Tulsa area. Drybar understands that time is of essence and believes that everyone deserves to be pampered and to look and feel their best,” said Alli Webb, founder of Drybar, which has about 140 locations across the country.
The Tulsa location’s hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, with hours subject to change.
Appointments can be booked online at www.thedrybar.com, through the Drybar iPhone app or by calling 539-202-3663.
Netflix promotes content chief to co-CEO; adds 10M subscribersNEW YORK — Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic and also offered clues to a possible successor for founding CEO Reed Hastings, who on Thursday named the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO.
“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” said Hastings in a statement.
The company picked up 10.1 million worldwide subscribers during the April-June period, more than triple what it usually adds in that period.
The increase announced Thursday with Netflix’s second-quarter earnings eclipsed the gain of 8.3 million subscribers projected among analysts polled by FactSet. Netflix ended June with 193 million worldwide subscribers, including 70 million in the U.S. and Canada, its largest geographic market.
Nearly 26 million of those subscribers have joined Netflix during the first six months of this year — more than double the number compared with last year — as the pandemic curtailed travel and even nights out on the town. The restrictions have turned out to be a boon for Netflix, which also faces a slew of new streaming competitors such as Disney Plus and HBO Max.
Netflix Inc., however, said its subscriber growth has begun to slow after it added just 2 million fewer customers in the past six months as it did for all of 2019. It forecasts just 2.5 million new additions for the current quarter.
J&J, after surprisingly strong 2Q, ups outlook for the year
Johnson & Johnson had a surprisingly strong second quarter and bumped up its 2020 forecast even after COVID-19 contributed to a 40% drop in U.S. medical device sales.
Growing pharmaceutical sales, also in the U.S., helped the world’s biggest health products maker counter damage from the pandemic, which forced patients to delay surgeries.
Worldwide medical device sales fell 34% in the quarter to $4.29 billion, but company leaders told analysts on Thursday morning that the segment’s performance got better each month in the quarter.
“We are seeing signs of recovery and while the next few months and quarters contain uncertainty, the long-term underlying fundamentals remain solid,” Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said.