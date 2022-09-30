Bixby's Jakeb Snyder and Tyson Williams combine for five touchdowns in 80-0 rout over Southmoore

BIXBY — By its 12th offensive play of the game Friday night, Bixby’s football team had put 66 points on the visiting Southmoore SaberCats.

The Spartans (5-0) pulled their starters before halftime on their way to a 80-0 homecoming win over their district opponents. It was Bixby’s 54th consecutive win.

“We didn’t get a lot of opportunities on offense, but we executed well on defense,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “We had a couple of pick-sixes, several takeaways. And on special teams, Tyson (Williams) had a good night returning the punts.”

Williams took his first touch of the night 72 yards to the end zone, untouched by Southmoore’s punt team, to put the Spartans up 16-0. Later in the first quarter, he returned the SaberCats’ second punt 46 yards for another score.

Early in the third quarter, Williams received a Southmoore punt at the 44 and returned it to the SaberCats’ 3-yard line. Jersey Robb scored on the following play. With just under 10 minutes left in the first half, the Spartans led 45-0.

“Coach told me that they (Southmoore) was going to line-drive it… So I thought I can take it to the house,” Williams said. “God also gave me the instincts to just hit the hole and go.”

The Spartans did not punt to Williams again.

Meanwhile, the Spartans’ defense continually stifled the SaberCats’ attempts to gain ground. At the end of the first half, Southmoore’s offense had only accrued 4 yards.

Senior Jakeb Snyder caught two interceptions and returned both for touchdowns. Both times, the defensive back anticipated Southmoore’s attempts to hit a receiver in the flats and cut it off preemptively.

“I was watching (Southmoore’s) alignment, knew kind of what was coming based off what they were doing,” Snyder said. “My coaches put me in a good position to make a play on that second one… Our goal was to get three turnovers and two scores on defense.”

He also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Connor Kirby to finish with a hat trick.

Junior quarterback Clay Peters relieved Kirby and Austin Havens in Bixby’s two-quarterback set after the 12th offensive play of the game. Peters finished as the Spartans’ leading rusher with eight carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

“Clay is going to be a good one, and he’s very talented with the ball in his hands. He’s got great speed,” Montgomery said. “So it was big for him to get in there and get some work.”

The Spartans, in Montgomery’s view, were not flawless Friday night. Bixby was hit with eight penalties for 65 yards.

“We were a little bit undisciplined tonight, and we’re going to have to improve upon that,” Montgomery said. “We had a couple of personal fouls there, which we never like the self-inflicted wounds… But overall, we’re glad the guys came out and took care of business at home.”

In their first two district games in 6A-I, the Spartans have scored a combined 143 points and allowed one touchdown. They will try for their 55th consecutive on the road against Enid next Friday at 7 p.m.

“It’s always good to win. We’re not really worried about who we’re playing or playing down or playing up to anybody,” Snyder said. “We just want to play the best ball that we can play and put the best tape out there that we can possibly put out there.”

BIXBY 80, SOUTHMOORE 0

Southmoore;0;0;0;0;—;0

Bixby;38;28;7;7;—;80

BIX — Cale Fugate 9 pass from Austin Havens (Christian Kaiser 2) BIX — Tyson Williams 72 punt return (Connor Kirby 2)

BIX — Jakeb Snyder 21 interception return (Kirby 2)

BIX — Fugate 6 pass from Kirby (Levi Hoffman kick)

BIX — Williams 46 punt return (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Jersey Robb 3 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Snyder 7 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Snyder 21 interception return (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Robb 58 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Clay Peters 7 run (Casey Copenhaver kick)

BIX — Peters 1 run (Copenhaver kick)

First Downs — SM 4, BIX 11; Rushes-Yards — SM 24- -25, BIX 21-127; Comp-Att-Int — SM 11-25-2, BIX 8-9-0; Passing Yards — SM 87, BIX 83; Fum-Lost — SM 1-1, BIX 1-1; Penalty Yards — SM 3-15, BIX 8-65; Total Yards — SM 62, BIX 210; Punts-Avg — SM 9-22.9, BIX 1-40.0.