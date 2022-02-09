Bixby's Jack Puckett 'super excited' about UCO

BIXBY – If not for a rescheduled ceremony after last week's was postponed by winter weather, Bixby linebacker Jack Puckett might have missed a chance to reflect on what was important to him.

"Being able to look at this crowd and seeing the administrators I've worked closely with and built relationships with and being able to see all my friends that I've been with since elementary school, it was an awesome feeling," Puckett said after Wednesday's ceremony.

After leading the Class 6AII state champions with 110 tackles, including 22 for lost yardage and 12 sacks, Puckett signed last week with Central Oklahoma.

"This new staff was extremely swift with the recruiting process," he said. "They knew what they wanted and they came at me hard. I was extremely appreciative of that. I had a great home visit with them and I think we're headed in the right direction. I'm super excited."

Puckett credits Bixby for helping him develop on and off the field.

"For me personally the way they've prepared me on the field ... it's going to have me ready as soon as I get on campus at UCO," he said. "They prepared me as a man as well. I know how to deal with adversity and perseverance and just be a very consistent human and a consistent athlete. That's very important."

kelly,hines@tulsaworld.com

