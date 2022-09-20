 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby native Corey Kent coming to Cain's Ballroom Dec. 23

  • Updated
Cain's Ballroom (copy)

Corey Kent will return to Cain's Ballroom in December.

Music artist and Bixby native Corey Kent has set a performance at Cain's Ballroom for Friday, Dec. 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday at cainsballroom.com.

Kent has been busy, performing over 100 shows in 2021. Along with headlining shows and playing music festivals across the country, Kent has been the supporting act for artists such as Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Chase Rice and Eli Young. 

On March 4, Kent released his hit single “Wild As Her” and shortly after signed his deal with Sony Music Nashville and its RCA Nashville Imprint.

Last December, Kent released his sophomore album, "’21," and landed on multiple playlists across the streaming platforms with his single “There’s Always Next Year.” 

Kent also wrote William Clark Green’s No. 1 hit “Hit You Where It Hurts” and more under his publishing deal with Combustion Music.

