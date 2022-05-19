Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Owasso's Branden Floyd, Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Jenks' Brett Keeling

BASEBALL
Branden Floyd
Owasso, Jr.
Third baseman was the World's selection as the Class 6A tournament MVP as he helped the Rams win their first state title since 2015. In the quarterfinals, he belted two homers, including a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning for the eventual winning run. His three-run homer in the fifth gave Owasso a lead en route to an 8-7 victory over Edmond Memorial. In the semifinals against Deer Creek, he had two stellar defensive plays. In the title game against Edmond Santa Fe, he had three hits and scored twice. For the season, he batted .361 with six homers and 36 RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Payton Hinkle
Broken Arrow, Sr.
The Oklahoma State signee became the only girl in state history to win the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in the same year at the Class 6A state meet. She broke the Ardmore stadium record in all three events. She set 6A state meet records in the 1,600 and 3,200. She also broke Ally Ryan's state record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:49, And she was on Broken Arrow's runner-up 3,200-meter relay team.
TENNIS
Brett Keeling
Jenks, Sr.
Won his second consecutive Class 6A No. 1 singles title and helped the Trojans win their second state championship in a row. He went a combined 48-1 in eight sets.