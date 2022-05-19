 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Owasso's Branden Floyd, Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Jenks' Brett Keeling

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

Branden Floyd

Owasso, Jr.

Third baseman was the World's selection as the Class 6A  tournament MVP as he helped the Rams win their first state title since 2015. In the quarterfinals, he belted two homers, including a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning for the eventual winning run. His three-run homer in the fifth gave Owasso a lead en route to an 8-7 victory over Edmond Memorial. In the semifinals against Deer Creek, he had two stellar defensive plays. In the title game against Edmond Santa Fe, he had three hits and scored twice. For the season, he batted .361 with six homers and 36 RBIs.

TRACK AND FIELD

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow, Sr.

The Oklahoma State signee became the only girl in state history to win the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in the same year at the Class 6A state meet. She broke the Ardmore stadium record in all three events. She set 6A state meet records in the 1,600 and 3,200. She also broke Ally Ryan's state record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:49, And she was on Broken Arrow's runner-up 3,200-meter relay team.

People are also reading…

TENNIS

Brett Keeling

Jenks, Sr.

Won his second consecutive Class 6A No. 1 singles title and helped the Trojans win their second state championship in a row. He went a combined 48-1 in eight sets.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert