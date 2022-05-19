Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Owasso's Branden Floyd, Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Jenks' Brett Keeling

Third baseman was the World's selection as the Class 6A tournament MVP as he helped the Rams win their first state title since 2015. In the quarterfinals, he belted two homers, including a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning for the eventual winning run. His three-run homer in the fifth gave Owasso a lead en route to an 8-7 victory over Edmond Memorial. In the semifinals against Deer Creek, he had two stellar defensive plays. In the title game against Edmond Santa Fe, he had three hits and scored twice. For the season, he batted .361 with six homers and 36 RBIs.