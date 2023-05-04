TRACK AND FIELD

Andrew Heinig

Glenpool, Sr.

Ranks as one of the nation’s top shot-putters after his performance at the Metro Lakes Conference meet Friday in Tahlequah. Heinig uncoiled a throw of 65 feet, 10 inches and that is the second-best toss by a high school athlete in the nation this year. It’s also the best throw in the state by at least 7 feet this season.

TENNIS

Audrey Brown

Bishop Kelley, Sr.

No. 2 singles player improved to 24-2 this season with a Class 6A regional championship Monday at Union. Brown knocked off Owasso’s Kristen Range in the regional finals, 6-1, 6-0, and won both of her matches in straight sets.

BASEBALL

Aidan Tomlinson

Dewar, So.

Came up big in Class A regional play, leading the Dragons to back-to-back wins over Okarche for the title. Tomlinson pitched eight innings and only allowed two runs with 11 strikeouts. On offense, he went 6-for-14 with nine RBIs, 12 runs scored, one home run, one triple and two doubles.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World