Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: East Central's Gerson Arita and Metro Christian's Brooke Green

Boys

Gerson Arita, East Central, Sr.

Scored a key goal in the second half and again in the shootout in the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over Bishop Kelley on Friday night in the Class 5A state quarterfinals, ending Kelley’s four-year run as champions, then scored again in EC’s 3-2 shootout loss in the semifinals to OKC Southeast on Tuesday.

Girls

Brooke Green, Metro Christian, Sr.

Midfielder helped control the Patriots’ attack with great distribution and field vision as Metro knocked off the defending Class 4A state champion Fort Gibson with a 1-0 win in PKs last Thursday night, then defeated Clinton 3-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday to reach the state final for the second straight season.

To nominate a soccer player of the week, email John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com