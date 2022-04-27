Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: Broken Arrow's Elena Conaway and Cascia Hall's Forrest Sipes

Girls

Elena Conaway, Broken Arrow, Jr.

The midfielder scored the only goal in the Tigers' 1-0 win over previously-unbeaten Owasso on Tuesday night. It was her eighth goal of the season, clinching the District 6A-4 title. She also scored a goal in a 4-0 victory over Booker T. Washington last Friday.

Boys

Forrest Sipes, Cascia Hall, Sr.

The defender anchored the Commandos’ back line that allowed just one goal over the last three games, while also contributing clutch offense, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in a 2-1 victory over Pryor on April 19 and the only goal in a 1-0 triumph over Fort Gibson on Monday night.

To nominate a soccer player of the week, email John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com