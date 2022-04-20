Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate and Metro Christian's Tatum Sanders

Boys
Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley, Jr.
The 2021 All-World Player of the Year is enjoying another outstanding season. Scored five goals and four assists in a 9-1 win over Sapulpa on April 12, then had another goal and two assists against Edison in Tuesday's 3-1 that clinched the 5A-3 district title.
Girls
Tatum Sanders, Metro Christian, Sr.
Recorded her fifth shutout in a row in a 3-0 district win over Oologah on April 12, then made four saves, including one spectacular diving stop, in a strong performance during a 2-1 loss at Holland Hall on Tuesday. Has 10 shutouts on the season.
