 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate and Metro Christian's Tatum Sanders

  • 0

Related content links

Click here to see this week's soccer update

Boys

Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley, Jr.

The 2021 All-World Player of the Year is enjoying another outstanding season. Scored five goals and four assists in a 9-1 win over Sapulpa on April 12, then had another goal and two assists against Edison in Tuesday's 3-1 that clinched the 5A-3 district title.

Girls

Tatum Sanders, Metro Christian, Sr.

Recorded her fifth shutout in a row in a 3-0 district win over Oologah on April 12, then made four saves, including one spectacular diving stop, in a strong performance during a 2-1 loss at Holland Hall on Tuesday. Has 10 shutouts on the season.

To nominate a soccer player of the week, email John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com

john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert