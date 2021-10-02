Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Thomas Brownfield, Dewar
Senior scored as a rusher, receiver and defensive back in a 66-47 win over Class B No. 9 Summit Christian. Had seven catches for 138 yards, four carries for 68 yards, completed a 38-yard pass on a fake punt, had two interceptions with a 95-yard return on a pick-6 and 21 tackles.
Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall
Junior fullback/linebacker had 14 carries for 158 yards and two TDs plus 10 tackles with two sacks in a 49-14 win at Class 2A No. 10 Spiro.
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville
Senior running back had 22 carries for 175 yards and two TDs in a 43-13 win at 5A No. 8 Sapulpa.
Paul Glasscock, Vinita
Junior quarterback accounted for 386 yards and four TDs in the first half of a 52-20 win at Mannford.
Easton Malone, Barnsdall
Freshman RB/defensive end had 21 rushes for 380 yards and five TDs, a 2-point conversion, two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown plus 12 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 62-42 win over Drumright.
Aidan Rhodes, Woodland
Junior QB/DB completed 11-of-13 passes as he accounted for 275 yards and four TDs plus a 2-point conversion in a 28-8 win over Pawnee. Also had five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Aidan Trimble, Oologah
Senior RB had 26 carries for 184 yards plus four receptions for 37 yards and a TD in a 20-0 win over Skiatook.
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Junior QB was 15-of-22 passing for 235 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 63-26 win at Kansas.
Other top performers
Rovaughn Banks, Union: Senior QB completed 10-of-16 passes as he accounted for 202 yards and four TDs in a 35-7 win at Putnam City.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian: Senior QB accounted for 224 yards and five TDs in a 68-19 win over Locust Grove.
Mason Coddington, Mounds: Junior QB accounted for 298 yards and three TDs in a 51-19 win over Wewoka.
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian: Junior QB completed 14-of-17 passes for 197 yards and four TDs in a 44-0 win at Henryetta.
Austin Havens and Ronnie Thomas, Owasso: Havens, a junior QB completed 21-of-33 passes for 310 yards and four TDs in a 70-28 win over 6AI Norman North. Thomas, a senior WR, had five catches for 117 yards and three TDs.
Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian: Freshman scored on a 55-yard punt return and a 70-yard kickoff return against Kansas.
Ty Pennington, Sand Springs: Senior QB was 14-of-18 passing as he accounted for 284 yards and four TDs in a 48-34 win at Muskogee.
Josh Udoumoh, Victory Christian: Senior WR had seven catches for 154 yards and two TDs in a 58-42 win over Kiefer.