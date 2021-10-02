Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Thomas Brownfield, Dewar

Senior scored as a rusher, receiver and defensive back in a 66-47 win over Class B No. 9 Summit Christian. Had seven catches for 138 yards, four carries for 68 yards, completed a 38-yard pass on a fake punt, had two interceptions with a 95-yard return on a pick-6 and 21 tackles.

Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall

Junior fullback/linebacker had 14 carries for 158 yards and two TDs plus 10 tackles with two sacks in a 49-14 win at Class 2A No. 10 Spiro.

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Senior running back had 22 carries for 175 yards and two TDs in a 43-13 win at 5A No. 8 Sapulpa.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita

Junior quarterback accounted for 386 yards and four TDs in the first half of a 52-20 win at Mannford.