Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates
Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week Candidates

Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Maliek Bogard, Beggs

Senior end scored on a 45-yard interception return and helped lead a defensive effort that shut out Crossings Christian through three quarters in a 48-12 win.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Senior quarterback had 24 rushes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over MWC Carl Albert.

Khelil Deere, Eufaula

Senior WR/DB had seven receptions for 149 yards and three TDs plus had four interceptions on defense in a 31-14 victory at Oklahoma Christian School.

Jameson Ross, Dewar

Senior QB accounted for 395 yards and six TDs in an 86-52 win at Seiling.

Erik McCarty, McAlester

Junior RB had 20 rushes for 203 yards and four TDs plus two catches for 74 yards in a 42-13 win over Lawton MacArthur.

Easton Rogers, Lincoln Christian

Junior RB had 14 carries for 128 yards and a TD in a 27-20 win over OKC Heritage Hall.

Ethan Roush, Holland Hall

Senior QB/defensive back accounted for 301 yards and four TDs, had three tackles and a 23-yard interception return in a 35-6 win over Verdigris. Had 18 carries for 162 yards and completed 9-of-13 passes for 139 yards.

Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska

Senior defensive end had 19 tackles with three for losses and a forced interception in a 47-0 win at Elmore City-Pernell.

