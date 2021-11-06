Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week candidates

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Beau Bertelli, Bixby
Senior linebacker/tight end had three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, a 30-yard TD interception return and two tackles in a 69-20 win at Booker T. Washington.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Junior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 232 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles in a 35-16 win at Harrah.
Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah
Junior running back had 21 rushes for 254 yards and three TDs plus a 2-point conversion run in a 28-14 win at Adair.
Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska
Senior WR had seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs in the first half of a 62-0 win over Ketchum.
Easton Rogers, Lincoln Christian
Junior RB/LB had 111 total yards and four TDs plus nine tackles with one for a loss in a 55-14 win over Stigler.
Reese Roller, Verdigris
Junior LB/RB had 18 tackles with four sacks and three QB hurries plus four rushes for 40 yards and two TDs in a 43-12 win at Vinita.
Eric Virgil, Hilldale
Senior RB had 22 carries for 282 yards, three catches for 52 yards and four TDs overall in a 49-46 win at Fort Gibson.
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Junior QB accounted for 402 yards and seven TDs in a 48-14 win at Sperry. Completed 18-of-23 passes for 242 yards and three TDs, plus had 12 rushes for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
Other top performers
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing: Junior QB completed 14-of-20 passes as he accounted for 350 yards and four TDs at Harrah.
Todd Drummond, Pawhuska: Junior QB completed 12-of-14 passes for 300 yards and five TDs in the first half against Ketchum.
Dempsey Gillman and Kirk Francis, Metro Christian: Gillman, senior lineman, had 14 tackles with 12 solos and 7½ for losses plus 1½ sacks in a 42-12 win at Haskell. Francis, junior QB, completed 17-of-26 passes for 255 yards and four TDs.
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow: Senior RB had 12 rushes for 225 yards and a TD in a 55-7 win over Enid.
Ty Pennington, Sand Springs: Senior QB was 18-of-22 passing for 293 yards as he accounted for three TDs in a 44-7 win over Putnam West.
Ethan Roush, Holland Hall: Senior, in his first start at QB, completed 5-of-7 passes as he accounted for 202 yards and three TDs in a 59-3 win over Inola.
Charles Ware, Bristow: Junior RB had eight carries for 153 yards and two TDs, including the clinching 42-yard run with 2:13 left, plus had a 37-yard reception in a 26-21 win at Oologah.
Bryson Williams, Sapulpa: Junior QB completed 9-of-13 passes for 295 yards and two TDs in a 47-22 win over Glenpool.