Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

CJ Brown, Beggs

Senior running back had 24 carries for 224 yards and five TDs in a 44-21 win at Vian.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Senior QB had 33 rushes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 win over OKC McGuinness.

Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall

Junior fullback/linebacker had 19 rushes for 162 yards with three TDs and 10 tackles, including a sack, in a 33-21 win at Victory Christian.

Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska

Senior WR had 17 catches for 316 yards and two TDs in a 53-29 win over Colcord.

Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian

Junior linebacker had 17 tackles with three for losses in a 35-7 win over Sulphur.