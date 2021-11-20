Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
CJ Brown, Beggs
Senior running back had 24 carries for 224 yards and five TDs in a 44-21 win at Vian.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Senior QB had 33 rushes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 win over OKC McGuinness.
Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall
Junior fullback/linebacker had 19 rushes for 162 yards with three TDs and 10 tackles, including a sack, in a 33-21 win at Victory Christian.
Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska
Senior WR had 17 catches for 316 yards and two TDs in a 53-29 win over Colcord.
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Junior linebacker had 17 tackles with three for losses in a 35-7 win over Sulphur.
Caden Parnell, Verdigris
Junior RB/LB had 20 rushes for 169 yards and two TDs plus four tackles in a 37-20 win at Plainview.
Jameson Ross, Dewar
Senior QB accounted for 513 yards and six TDs plus a pair of 2-point conversions in a 58-8 victory over Garber. Passed for 269 yards and four TDs plus had 13 carries for 244 yards and two TDs.
Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Senior RB/LB had 26 carries for 193 yards with a TD plus 15 tackles, including three for losses, and a fumble recovery in a 34-14 victory over Perkins-Tryon.
Other top performers
Rovaughn Banks, Union: Senior quarterback completed 9-of-13 passes for 131 yards, including the winning fourth-quarter touchdown, plus had 20 carries for 80 yards in a 17-14 victory over Broken Arrow.
Malique Barber, Pawnee: Senior RB had 38 rushes for 231 yards and three TDs in a 38-26 win at Mounds.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian: Senior QB completed 20-of-27 passes as he accounted for 266 yards and four touchdowns against Sulphur.
Todd Drummond, Pawhuska: Junior QB completed 32-of-40 passes for 463 yards and four TDs against Colcord.
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville: Senior RB had 29 carries for 281 yards and three TDs against McGuinness.
Erik McCarty, McAlester: Junior RB/DB had 23 carries for 193 yards and two TDs plus nine tackles and two pass breakups in a 27-21 win over Guthrie.
Todd Mattox, Poteau: Senior RB had 33 carries for 236 yards and two TDs in a 45-14 win over Blanchard.
Tyler Voss, Morrison: Senior RB rushed for 168 yards and three TDs in a 42-8 victory over Stroud.
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian: Junior QB was 18-of-22 passing as he accounted for 310 yards and six TDs in the first half of a 62-0 win over Antlers.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World