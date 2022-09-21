 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Catoosa's Emilie Wayne, Muskogee's Jaliyah Simmons, Broken Arrow's Noah Meachem

VOLLEYBALL

Emilie Wayne, Catoosa, Sr.

Libero has a 73.6% passing percentage and 94.9% serving percentage. The Indians have won 13 of their last 14 games.

SOFTBALL

Jaliyah Simmons, Muskogee, Jr.

Pitched a no-hitter against Memorial/Booker T. Washington's joint team Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Noah Meacham, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Ran a 16:11 5k at the Missouri Southern State University Southern Stampede on Saturday in Joplin.

