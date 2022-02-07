 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Verdigris' Morgan Borgstadt and BTW's Kam Parker
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Girls

Morgan Borgstadt • Verdigris • 5-11 • Jr.

The point-guard scored 26 points in last week's 59-36 win against Wagoner. She leads her team with 20 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists.​

Boys

Kam Parker • B.T. Washington • 6-1 • Sr.

Scored 29 points in a 75-59 victory over Jenks on Tuesday in a showdown between Class 6A East's top two teams. Parker joins teammate Aaron Potter as a World player of the week winner this season. He was the Jenks/Union Invitational most valuable player.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

