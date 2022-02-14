Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Memorial's Ty Frierson and Inola's Miller Weast

Averaged 24.3 points in the Chargers' 3-0 week. Scored 20 points against Rogers on Tuesday, 24 against OKC McGuinness on Wednesday and a career-high 29 against Lawton Eisenhower on Saturday as Memorial improved its record to 20-1. In the three games, shot 30-of-46 from field with 5-of-11 on 3s, 8-of-10 on free throws, had 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.