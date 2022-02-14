Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Memorial's Ty Frierson and Inola's Miller Weast

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Ty Frierson • Memorial • 5-11 • Sr.
Averaged 24.3 points in the Chargers' 3-0 week. Scored 20 points against Rogers on Tuesday, 24 against OKC McGuinness on Wednesday and a career-high 29 against Lawton Eisenhower on Saturday as Memorial improved its record to 20-1. In the three games, shot 30-of-46 from field with 5-of-11 on 3s, 8-of-10 on free throws, had 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Girls
Miller Weast • Inola • 5-6 • So.
Averaged 14 points and five assists in four wins last week. Against Oologah, she scored 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting. Had 14 points in a win over 3A No. 8 Kansas.