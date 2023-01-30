Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week for Jan. 23-29: Memorial's Seth Pratt, Bixby's Gracy Wernli

Scored a combined 38 points as he made 9-of-19 3s in two wins last weekend as he surpassed 1,000 for his career. Had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-37 victory over Lawton Eisenhower on Friday. Produced 17 points with six rebounds and five assists in the Class 5A No. 2 Chargers' 72-70 win over Lawton on Saturday as Memorial improved its record to 14-3. He has 220 career 3s -- 25 away from Caleb Nero's Memorial record. Pratt averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.