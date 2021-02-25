Bill Haisten: Oklahoma State delivers on its promise of a special ballpark

On March 12, 2020, however, there was the mind-blowing reaction to a pandemic that we all were struggling to comprehend. On that date, the NCAA canceled the NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports.

After only 18 games, and before any of those games were played at O’Brate Stadium, the 2020 Cowboy season was finished. This jewel of a ballpark was finished and ready to become the centerpiece of the next 40 years of OSU baseball, but, except for practice sessions during the fall, the stadium was empty for most of a year.

An official, big-event dedication of O’Brate Stadium happens in 2022. The hope by then is that big crowds once again can convene for games and concerts.

Before 2022, though, there is 2021 and 31 more OSU home games. This weekend, there is a three-game series against Illinois State. Circle March 26 as the date on which OSU hosts Kansas State for O’Brate Stadium’s first Big 12 game.

Cowboy coach Josh Holliday’s goal, of course, is for O’Brate Stadium to impact recruiting in such a way that the Cowboys contend every year for the Big 12 title and on a regular basis for national titles.

The OSU program is defined by a 1981-96 streak of 16 consecutive conference titles, and by 20 College World Series appearances.