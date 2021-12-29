Bill Haisten: Jara McCoy’s dedication to basketball is an official labor of love

Jara McCoy on the challenge of being a female basketball official: “You have to be twice as good (as a male counterpart) to be considered half as good.
“That’s just the way it is. Once you get in, you can’t afford to mess up. Every hair has to be in place. You can’t ever (make a mistake) on a rule.”
When I asked McCoy to repeat what she had just said, she repeated it verbatim. She didn’t back up a bit.
“When I got started at the high school level, there were times when some of the (male coaches) were jerks,” McCoy recalled. “I was so young and green that I didn’t know how to handle it. I was told, ‘If you’re going to do this, you’ve got to have thick skin.’
“Some of the coaches bullied me. When I’d walk onto the court and they’d immediately start in on me, I would always say, ‘Just give me a chance. Let me work. If something gets messed up, I’ll be glad to address it.’ That bought me some time. Most of them would stop and think about it, and then they would let me work and prove myself.”
Today, McCoy is way beyond just “proven.” She is among the busier and more respected officials in the Tulsa area. By season’s end, she will have done about 50 games. An official typically runs about three miles during a game, so her Monday exercise was a three-mile chunk of a 150-mile trip through the 2021-22 season.
Twenty-five years ago, it wasn’t common to see even one female official assigned to an Oklahoma varsity basketball game. In a Tournament of Champions contest at the BOK Center, an all-woman crew — McCoy, Jennifer Johnson and Regan Bowler — officiated the Bixby girls’ 69-48 victory over Seiling.
Among other well-known Tulsa-area female officials are Mickey English, a 25-year veteran who also works college games; Linda Drink and Nicole Brannon. Heather Black is a Tulsan who now officiates primarily at the college level.
For the Monday match of the Lincoln Christian and Booker T. Washington girls, the officials were English, Black and Allison Frey.
“I can’t say enough good things about these ladies,” McCoy said. “They hold high positions in their careers away from basketball, and they’re all very, very good basketball officials.
“My first call or text message after a tough game is to Linda. We ride bikes in the summer to stay in shape and we all have such a great camaraderie.”
In 1995, McCoy got her first varsity assignment — a girls-boys doubleheader at Depew.
“I’ll tell you this about Depew,” she said. “One of their concessions items was spicy chicken fingers, and they were the best spicy chicken fingers in the state. It was a super hospitable place to call a game. They fed us and gave us each a $100 check. I thought, ‘Hey! I’ve arrived.’ ”
Born in Tulsa, the 5-foot-7 McCoy played 6-on-6 basketball at Sperry High School. She went on to play at Connors State College and Oral Roberts University. As an ORU junior in 1990-91, she led her team in 3-point percentage.
“When I was a kid, there was nothing to do but play sports, so we did everything,” McCoy said. “For the track team, I went to state in the long jump and 800 meters. We played softball. Basketball was my love.”
As a Connors State sophomore, McCoy took an officiating class. At the age of 19, she became certified and was assigned to middle school basketball games. While at ORU, she became more heavily involved in officiating.
Initially motivated by making some pocket money, McCoy would work several Saturday youth-league games for $12 apiece. She was paid in cash, and usually in $1 bills.
“The parents would pool their money and come up with enough to pay the officials and start the game,” McCoy recalled. “For a long time, I would put that money in a big Ziploc bag and didn’t touch it until I decided what to do with it.
“After a while, I would count it and there would be $600 or $700.”
Today, McCoy is 52 and a successful realtor. Her hobby: purchasing, renovating and reselling houses. Her labor of love remains basketball officiating. Including those long-ago, all-day marathons of little-kid contests, her lifetime total on officiating would amount to about 2,000 games.
She no longer needs officiating for extra income, but McCoy will be back at the BOK Center for a Tournament of Champions Tuesday game and a Wednesday game because basketball is such an important part of her identity.
“I’m hoping to do this a few more years,” she said. “It’s just hard to get out of officiating because it’s such a brotherhood of the officials. A lot of us mentor younger officials every year.
“The older we get, we all slow down physically and mentally. I don’t want to be that official who hangs on for too long. I don’t want someone to have to say, ‘You’re done.’ We’ve all seen that before.”
In spite of having been “bullied” as a young official, McCoy never has ejected a high school coach from a game. She has blown the whistle on hundreds of technical fouls, but never has she popped a coach with a second technical that would result in automatic disqualification.
“After a coach gets that first technical, they’re not going to want the second one,” she explained. “They don’t want to be embarrassed. I’ve never tossed a coach.”
It speaks to the professionalism of McCoy, who isn’t a showboat and isn’t trying to steal attention by running a coach out of the gym. She understands that emotions can boil during a close game.
McCoy has been involved in numerous postseason games and in six state tournaments, but never has gotten a championship-game assignment. It should happen this year. It’s long overdue for a 27-season, dedicated veteran of Oklahoma high school officiating.