Booker T. Washington football player Micah Tease (center) and his mother, Paula Tease, take off their jackets to reveal he is signing with Texas A&M. Tease, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, had more than 25 major college offers. Rivals.com ranks him as the state's No. 3 college football recruit for this year's senior class. For more, see Page B1.