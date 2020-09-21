Big Bertha brings the pain
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At a news conference, Police Chief Wendell Franklin said he disagreed with the court-ordered release of the videos because of the trauma the incident has put upon officers and his belief that the videos are "evidence that should be played out in court."
- Updated
“It would not be uncommon for some of these defendants to move as much as a pound of meth at a time into this area," an OBN spokesman said after the Okemah-area bust.
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
- Updated
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
- Updated
Carrie Underwood took home the top prize and earned a compliment from Barbara Mandrell.
- Updated
The gun used to fatally shoot a Tulsa police officer and critically injuring another officer was traded for heroin just weeks prior to the shooting, prosecutors allege.
Tulsa police, federal law enforcement officials unveil Initiative 2150 to honor Sgt. Craig Johnson
- Updated
"The Bradshaw Bunch" spotlights the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his family as they interact on his ranch in Thackerville.
- Updated
Designed for the 55-and-older demographic, it is an intentional neighborhood for aging in place.
- Updated
Prosecutors acknowledged shortly after David Ware was charged that the death of a police officer while on duty is among the aggravating factors in state law for death-penalty consideration.
Bill Haisten: His dad is synonymous with Tulsa football, but Army commit Owen Ostroski wasn’t recruited by TU
- Updated
Jerry Ostroski has more friends in this city than TU has students, so the signing of Owen Ostroski would have been a popular, natural, common-sense play for the Hurricane.