Biden's AG pick has special memories of OKC

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general was moved by his experience in Oklahoma City after the 1995 bombing.

Merrick Garland held a top position at the U.S. Justice Department at the time of the terrorist attack and came to Oklahoma City to coordinate the investigation. He later oversaw the prosecution that led to the conviction of bomber Timothy McVeigh.

In an oral history for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, he spoke of how the response of the people of Oklahoma City affected him.

He recalled in the 2013 interview how the Salvation Army had set up a chow line for law enforcement and rescue workers at a makeshift headquarters a few blocks north of the blast site.