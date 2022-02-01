Betty June Morton was born on May 2, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Arthur Edward Kelsey and Mary Ann (Obrien) Kelsey. She passed from this life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Claremore, Oklahoma at the age of 89 years. Betty was raised and educated in Owasso, Oklahoma and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of 1951. She attended Business College in Tulsa, Oklahoma and earned an associate degree in accounting. Betty was married on April 2, 1953, in Tulsa to George Carlos Morton. She spent most of her working life as an accountant with Chevron Corporation for 30 years. Betty was a longtime faithful member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. She served as a volunteer at the Owasso Historical Society. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed a variety of past times such as collecting spoons, teacups, rocks, dolls and coo coo clocks, and gardening. Those she loves who hold many cherished memories include; Her Brother; Delbert Kelsey Nieces and Nephews; Danny Kelsey and wife Teresa David Kelsey and wife Kira Becky Schnepple and husband Jim Robin Kelsey And Numerous Nieces and Nephews She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Mary, three brothers, George, Edgar, and Glenn, two sisters, Meryl and Edith, husband, Carlos, nephew, Dennis, and her sister-in-law, Judy. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel with a Rosary Service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St Henry Catholic Church in Owasso with Father Matt La Chance officiating. www.moweryfs.com
