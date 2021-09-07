 Skip to main content
Bethany man killed by unknown vehicle while walking on I-40 near Okemah
  • Updated
A Bethany man was was killed Thursday when an object sticking out of a vehicle's trailer struck him while he was walking on Interstate 40 near Okemah, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, Kip William Keith, 34, was walking east on the shoulder of Interstate two miles east of Okemah in Okfuskee County when an unknown vehicle with a trailer drove past him in a one-lane construction zone.

The vehicle's trailer had an object protruding from it that hit Keith as he was walking, troopers said.

Keith died at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the collision.

The incident was the second time in which a pedestrian was killed on a four-lane highway in northeast Oklahoma between Thursday and Sunday. 

Mark A. Warren, 58, of Bartlesville, was pronounced dead Sunday after apparently being struck by a vehicle on Sunday on U.S. 75 about seven miles south of Ramona in Washington County, the OHP reported.

