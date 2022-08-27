Most kindergarteners wouldn’t think a park bench was a very good birthday present, but Jami Burkhalter said her son Bentley, who would have turned 5 on Thursday, would have been thrilled.

As it is, Jami and Chuck Burkhalter and their older son, Branson, 7, will have to enjoy Bentley’s bench, which was dedicated Thursday afternoon at Case Community Park, on his behalf — and in his memory.

Bentley drowned in the Arkansas River six weeks ago.

Chuck Burkhalter had taken his sons to ride a four-wheeler and play in the shallow pools of water along the river west of Sand Springs that Friday evening, July 15.

But before nightfall, the unthinkable had happened — Bentley and Branson had inadvertently gotten into the deeper, swifter water.

Chuck Burkhalter had managed to save one boy, Branson, but he hadn't been able to rescue both.

Bentley’s body was located early the next morning on a sandbar by Case Park — right, in fact, near a playground area that Bentley had referred to as “Spiderman Park” because of the ropy, weblike features of some of the playground elements there.

Jami Burkhalter talked Thursday about the pictures the couple and their two sons posed for last year right about where the dedication was taking place, just off the trail, with Bentley’s bench overlooking the gently flowing waters of the Arkansas.

“I just look out here, and it’s just gorgeous,” she said. “It’s so beautiful.”

But she confessed that it was the first time the family had been to the park since Bentley’s death.

“I just felt this pull — this need to do something to represent Bentley, and sure enough, this has all just worked out so perfect because Bentley loved playing at this park.”

Burkhalter said she began looking into memorials when she came across a memorial bench.

“I was like, ‘That would be really neat. Parks and benches go hand in hand,’” she said.

So she reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department and made a connection with Director Jeff Edwards.

In so many aspects of his job lately, Edwards has been dealing with supply-chain issues. He knew that a memorial bench would take half a year or more to be delivered.

But as he told the small gathering of Bentley’s friends and relatives Thursday, “This bench was actually installed a couple of months ago.

“It’s actually been one of the most popular benches, and you can see why,” he said, pointing to the peaceful, wooded area overlooking the river.

“When (Jami) told me that Bentley’s birthday would have been today, … you know you need to do something, and that’s the right thing to do.

“Sometimes things are just a sign, and you don’t even have to think about it.”

After communicating with Burkhalter through email for a couple of days, Edwards said that on Wednesday, “I looked at (Parks Operations Manager) Joe (Medlin), and I just said, “Dude, we’ve got to do something … epic.”

The sign — which has a Spider-Man background and reads “Bentley Burkhalter memorial bench, dedicated August 25, 1922” — was turned around in a day.

“Then this morning we just dressed up the area” with some fresh sod and other touches, Edwards said. “Before, it didn’t feel finished or complete. And today I think it’s finished and complete.”

When Medlin pulled back the cover to reveal the sign, Jami Burkhalter exclaimed, “That is so awesome! I love it so much!”

But 7-year-old Branson tugged at the heartstrings of everyone in attendance when he said: “I want to be here every day. Mama, I want to keep it.”

Burkhalter told the group, “I just feel really grateful right now for everything, for all my friends and everybody that’s here right now. This has just been — it happened so fast.”

She was talking about the plans for the bench coming together, of course, but her words eerily echoed those she said not six weeks ago when discussing the tragedy that took her young son: “It was all just so fast,” she said then. “Who would have thought?”

On Thursday, Burkhalter acknowledged how much she has struggled with such an enormous loss.

“It’s been hard,” she said, “but my faith has just been strong.

“The reason I’m not in tears right now is because I’m starting to see the beauty of it all, and I’m starting to see that God — His plan exceeds ours.

“The purpose is so much more than what we know.”

Bentley “is still here with us,” she said. “He had a purpose. He died for a greater reason, and I can’t be selfish.”

For Edwards, maybe Bentley’s purpose ultimately will be to help keep some other young children safe.

He has broader plans than just a bench memorializing the boy; he wants to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop some signs about water and river safety focused on Bentley’s story.

“For me, as a public servant, reaching our community in any way possible is the most important thing that any municipal employee can do,” he said. “And I feel like we’ve done that here today.”