Bedlam Softball weather forecast with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Bedlam first pitch forecast

Forecast for first pitch at the Bedlam softball series opener on Thursday at 7 p.m.

First pitch for the Bedlam softball game is at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Thankfully, all of the wet and stormy weather will be out of here just in time for the first pitch.

Winds will be dying down as well. So, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the start of Thursday’s game, with temperatures near 65 degrees.

By the end of the game we will see a bit more clearing with temperatures down into the low 60s.

For Friday night’s game temperatures will be a touch warmer, but it will be nice and dry.

Clear skies are expected with light winds from the south. By the afternoon the highs will warm into the upper-70s, and by first pitch we will be at 77 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures will spike into the 80s with light south winds and lots of sunshine. In fact, in the direct sun it may even feel a little warm — so make sure you have those short sleeves and shorts!

The sunshine will continue all day on Saturday and by first pitch, the temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

